Anthony Roberts had 17 points for the Golden Flashes (19-12, 9-9). Troy Simons added 16 points. Danny Pippen had 14 points.
Kent State will be the No. 6 seed and host a first-round game against 11th-seeded Eastern Michigan on Monday.
The Zips leveled the season series against the Golden Flashes with the win. Kent State defeated Akron 68-67 on Jan. 31.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.