Williams scores 23, Cleveland State downs Detroit Mercy

Williams also added 10 rebounds for the Vikings (6-3). Yahel Hill scored 19 points, shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Deshon Parker was 6 of 11 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points. The Vikings picked up their sixth straight win.