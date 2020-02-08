Josh Anderson had 16 points for Western Kentucky (16-8, 9-3 Conference USA), which has won seven in a row at home. Jared Savage added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Justice had 12 points.

AD

LaDavius Draine had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-18, 3-9). Gabe Watson added 16 points and seven assists. Tyler Stevenson had 14 points.

AD

Western Kentucky plays at UTEP on Thursday. Southern Miss plays Florida Atlantic at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com