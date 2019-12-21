Niven Hart scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Orlando Robinson scored 11 points with nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-7), who outshot the Jaguars from the field 43% to 31% and made 15 of 39 3-pointers (35%).
Grant Weatherford scored 16 points with five 3-pointers and Jaylen Minnett added 13 points for IUPUI (4-9). Isaiah Williams and Jamil Jackson Jr. scored 10 apiece.
IUPUI hosts Youngstown State on Sunday. The Bulldogs host San Francisco on Monday.
