Williams scores 26 in Memphis' 99-81 victory over USF

Williams added five rebounds for the Tigers (18-6, 8-3 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis added 23 points while going 9 of 16 (3 for 3 from distance), and he also had five rebounds and eight assists. Keonte Kennedy was 7-of-13 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 19 points.

The Bulls (10-14, 3-8) were led in scoring by Tyler Harris, who finished with 28 points. South Florida also got 18 points from Selton Miguel. Russel Tchewa also had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Memphis took the lead with 18:45 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Davis led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 48-35 at the break. Memphis outscored South Florida by five points in the second half, and Williams scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.