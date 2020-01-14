Jayvon Graves made a pair of foul shots with 0.3 seconds to seal the win.
Davonta Jordan added 10 point for the Bulls (11-6, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Buffalo has won two straight and five of its last seven.
Ben Vander Plas scored a career-high 28 points and Jason Preston tied a career-high 27 points for Ohio (9-8, 1-3). Ogbonda scored 12.
