K.J. Walton, the Cardinals’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Evansville faces Kentucky on the road on Tuesday. Ball State matches up against Illinois-Chicago on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD