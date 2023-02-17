Williams scores 27; Cornell edges Dartmouth 95-83 in OT

ITHACA, N.Y. — Nazir Williams’ 27 points and Cornell opened overtime with a 12-0 run and beat Dartmouth 95-83 in overtime on Friday night.
Ryan Cornish led the Big Green (9-16, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and five assists. Dusan Neskovic added 19 points and four assists for Dartmouth. Jaren Johnson also recorded 11 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Cornell hosts Harvard while Dartmouth visits Columbia.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.