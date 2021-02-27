Dan Petcash had 15 points for the Bearcats (4-14). Tyler Bertram added 14 points. Hakon Hjalmarsson had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Brenton Mills, the Bearcats’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
The Hawks are undefeated in three games against the Bearcats this season. Most recently, Hartford defeated Binghamton 77-74 on Jan. 3.
