Williams scores 31, Charlotte downs Middle Tennessee 82-67

Williams was 9 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 11 for 13 from the line for the 49ers (10-3). Lu’Cye Patterson scored 15 points while going 4 of 7 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Aly Khalifa finished 6 of 13 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.