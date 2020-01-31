Antoine Davis had 26 points and six assists for the Titans (6-17, 4-6). Justin Miller added 15 points. Dwayne Rose Jr. had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Titans for the season. Oakland defeated Detroit 78-69 on Dec. 28 and have defeated the Titans seven straight times.

Oakland plays Northern Kentucky on the road on Thursday. Detroit matches up against Wright State on the road on Thursday.

