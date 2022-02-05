Jalen Bridges scored 16 points and Sean McNeil added 15 for West Virginia (13-9, 2-7), which has lost seven straight, tied for the worst under coach Bob Huggins.
West Virginia’s Taz Sherman, the Big 12’s second-leading scorer who is averaging 18.9 points per game, missed the game with a concussion after getting hit in the jaw late in a loss at Baylor on Monday.
Bridges made up for Sherman’s absence early with a double-digit performance for just the second time in the past six games, but went scoreless after halftime.
West Virginia couldn’t hold onto a six-point halftime lead, making just four field goals in the second half.
Shannon had to be helped off the court early in the game after an awkward fall following a dunk, but upon the return of the Red Raiders’ second-leading scorer, they took control. Shannon gave Texas Tech its first lead of the second half with a layup and free throw, and later made a jumper and a layup to extend the lead to 48-41 with 8:01 remaining.
Gabe Osabuohien made five free throws over the span of a minute to pull West Virginia within 53-50 with 3:40 left. Despite their shooting woes, the Mountaineers still had a chance to tie it late but couldn’t convert.
Williams made a pair of free throws with 1:46 left and Daniel Batcho dunked on a fast break with 1:27 remaining to help seal the win.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders trailed at halftime for only the fourth time this season. It was the second time they came back from a halftime deficit to win.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers have plenty of work to do in order to be considered for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. But the challenge gets tougher with every game Sherman isn’t in the lineup. He missed a January loss at Texas due to COVID-19 protocols and needed several games to get back to full strength.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: At Oklahoma on Wednesday.
West Virginia: Hosts No. 20 Iowa State on Tuesday, the Mountaineers’ third straight ranked opponent.
___
