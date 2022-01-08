Williams, the only player in the nation averaging 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game, had another strong outing for the Demon Deacons. In addition to his game-high 25 points, he had 12 rebounds and four assists. Jake LaRavia added 12 points and nine rebounds, Isaiah Mucius had 18 points and Khadim Sy scored 13 for Wake Forest (13-3, 3-2).