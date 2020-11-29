Tanner Groves led Eastern Washington (0-1) with a career-high tying 17 points and nine rebounds and Jacob Groves had career bests of 16 points and eight rebounds.
Washington State made just one of its first eight field-goal attempts while Tanner Groves hit two 3-pointers during a 16-3 opening spurt by Eastern Washington.
The Eagles had just seven scholarship players available as five EWU players missed the game due to the protocols surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Myles Warren made a layup to give the Cougars a 46-45 lead — their first of the game — with 13:53 to play.
Bonton, who averaged 15.3 points last season and scored 28 in WSU’s season opener Wednesday, had 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting.
