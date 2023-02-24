Williamson leads SMU against South Florida after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SMU Mustangs (10-18, 5-10 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (12-16, 5-10 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays the South Florida Bulls after Samuell Williamson scored 20 points in SMU’s 86-70 victory against the East Carolina Pirates. The Bulls have gone 7-9 in home games. South Florida has a 7-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mustangs are 5-10 in conference play. SMU ranks eighth in the AAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Williamson averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Russel Tchewa is averaging 11.3 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Florida.

Zhuric Phelps is shooting 39.1% and averaging 17.5 points for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

