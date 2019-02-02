DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman phenom Zion Williamson scored 29 points, Tre Jones flirted with a triple-double and No. 2 Duke routed St. John’s 91-61 on Saturday.

RJ Barrett added 15 points and 14 rebounds while Jones had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while also playing lockdown defense on Shamorie Ponds. The Blue Devils (19-2) shot 56 percent while winning their fifth straight.

Williamson stuffed the stat sheet in this one — hitting 13 of 17 shots while finishing with five steals, two blocks and a couple of his customary highlight-reel dunks.

He scored 12 points — all either at the rim or the free-throw line — during the 26-6 run that bridged the halves and pushed the lead into the 20s. Cameron Reddish capped the run with his fourth 3 of the game, making it 61-39 with about 16½ minutes left.

LJ Figueroa had 14 points and Marvin Clark II added 12 for the Red Storm (16-6), who fell behind by 20 points before they hit a shot in the second half while losing their third in four games.

Ponds, the hero of last year’s upset win over Duke and a 20.9-point scorer, had all 11 of his in the second half. He faced relentless pressure all day from Jones, and a couple of his five turnovers led directly to breakaway dunks by Williamson.



Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) passes the ball while St. John’s Shamorie Ponds, left, and Mustapha Heron defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Gerry Broome/Associated Press)

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: The Red Storm knocked off one Duke team full of one-and-done freshmen — stunning last year’s group 81-77 in Madison Square Garden behind 33 points from Ponds — but with Jones neutralizing him this time, they couldn’t do it again. If nothing else, though, they’re still the answer to a trivia question: St. John’s was the last non-ACC team to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, pulling it off in 2000.

Duke: The Blue Devils’ 3-point shooting remains an enigma. Duke entered shooting just 31 percent from long distance — the worst percentage in school history — even after a 10-for-19 performance five nights earlier at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils promptly made their first four 3s against the Red Storm’s 2-3 zone — and then hit just 3 of 22 after that.

UP NEXT

St. John’s: Faces another daunting road challenge Tuesday night at No. 10 Marquette — coached by former Duke assistant and player Steve Wojciechowski.

Duke: Plays host to Boston College on Tuesday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.