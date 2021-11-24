Sean Sutherlin added 10 points for Minnesota on 5-for-6 shooting. Stephens finished with seven points
Tommy Bruner led the Dolphins with 11 points and hit their lone 3-pointer with 42 seconds left to keep alive Jacksonville’s streak of 204 games with at least one 3-pointer. Jacksonville had been 0-for-14 from deep to that point.
Rod Brown added eight points and nine rebounds as the Dolphins won the boards, 46-28.
The outcome breaks Minnesota’s string of scoring at least 70 points in its first four games.
Two first-year head coaches squared off with Minnesota’s Ben Johnson and Jacksonville’s Jordan Mincy.
