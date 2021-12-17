In the only previous meeting, Liberty won 25-24 for its first victory over a FBS team on Oct. 14, 1989. Eric Green, the program’s only first-round draft pick, caught the winning touchdown pass with 11 seconds left. ... Eastern Michigan is making its third consecutive bowl appearance, not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 season. ... Willis needs 365 yards of total offense to break Mike Brown’s single-season school record of 3,810 set in 2010. Liberty RB Joshua Mack is second among active FBS runners with 4,090 career yards, much of it at Maine. UNLV’s Charles Willis has 4,201 yards. ... The Eagles rank first in the nation in fewest penalties per game (3.42), fewest penalty yards per game (30.5), fewest penalties (41), and fewest penalty yards (366).