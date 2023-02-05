Wilson and No. 8 Kansas host No. 10 Texas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Longhorns (19-4, 8-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas hosts the No. 10 Texas Longhorns after Jalen Wilson scored 26 points in Kansas’ 68-53 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones. The Jayhawks are 11-1 on their home court. Kansas scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Longhorns have gone 8-2 against Big 12 opponents. Texas has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 7.4 points, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Jayhawks. Wilson is averaging 21.5 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Marcus Carr is averaging 16.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Timmy Allen is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

