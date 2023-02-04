Wilson and No. 8 Kansas host No. 13 Iowa State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kansas Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-6, 6-3 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -1.5; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas visits the No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones after Jalen Wilson scored 20 points in Kansas’ 90-78 win against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cyclones are 11-0 in home games. Iowa State is fifth in the Big 12 with 15.3 assists per game led by Tamin Lipsey averaging 4.8.

The Jayhawks have gone 6-3 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas leads the Big 12 shooting 36.1% from deep. Cam Martin leads the Jayhawks shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Wilson is averaging 21.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

