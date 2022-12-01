Wilson and No. 9 Kansas host Seton Hall

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seton Hall Pirates (4-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -8.5; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas takes on the Seton Hall Pirates after Jalen Wilson scored 22 points in Kansas’ 87-55 win over the Texas Southern Tigers. The Jayhawks are 4-0 in home games. Kansas is fourth in the Big 12 shooting 35.2% from downtown, led by Michael Jankovich shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Pirates play their first true road game after going 4-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Seton Hall averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 22.8 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 15.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 48.4% for Kansas.

Al-Amir Dawes is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for Seton Hall.

