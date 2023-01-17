Wilson and Ohio host Toledo

Ohio Bobcats (9-8, 1-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (11-6, 2-2 MAC)
The Bobcats are 1-3 in conference games. Ohio has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.
The Rockets and Bobcats face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: JT Shumate averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Rayj Dennis is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.
Wilson is averaging 14.7 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Miles Brown is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.
Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.