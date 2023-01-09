Wilson and the Ohio Bobcats host conference foe Ball State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ball State Cardinals (11-4, 2-0 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (8-7, 0-2 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dwight Wilson and the Ohio Bobcats host Jaylin Sellers and the Ball State Cardinals in MAC play. The Bobcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Ohio is the MAC leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Wilson averaging 10.0.

The Cardinals are 2-0 against MAC opponents. Ball State is fifth in the MAC scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 13.3 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats. Miles Brown is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Demarius Jacobs is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Cardinals. Jarron Coleman is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

