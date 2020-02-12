George Mason put the game away with a 16-0 run for a 58-41 lead midway through the second half.

De’Riante Jenkins had 16 points for the Rams (17-7, 7-4). Issac Vann added 13 points, and Nah’Shon Hyland had 11 points.

AD

The Patriots leveled the season series against the Rams. VCU defeated George Mason 72-59 on Jan. 5. George Mason faces George Washington at home on Saturday. VCU matches up against Richmond on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com