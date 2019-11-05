Evan Wieck had 14 points for the Midshipmen. Cam Davis added 14 points. Greg Summers had 13 points and eight rebounds.
George Mason matches up against Longwood at home on Friday. Navy plays East Carolina at home on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD