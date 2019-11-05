Evan Wieck had 14 points for the Midshipmen. Cam Davis added 14 points. Greg Summers had 13 points and eight rebounds.

George Mason matches up against Longwood at home on Friday. Navy plays East Carolina at home on Friday.

