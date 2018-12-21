BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (11) runs down the sideline against Western Michigan in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (Steve Conner/Associated Press)

BOISE, Idaho — Zach Wilson set a BYU record and tied the NCAA bowl mark with 18-for-18 passing, throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars’ 49-18 victory over Western Michigan on Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Selected the game MVP, Wilson tied the NCAA bowl record for completion percentage set by Riley Skinner at 11 for 11 for Wake Forest in the 2008 EagleBank Bowl.

Down 10-7 at halftime, BYU (7-6) scored 28 points in the third quarter. Wilson connected with Aleva Hifo for a 70-yard scoring strike, and Riley Burt had a 37-yard touchdown run in the quarter.

Western Michigan (7-6) rolled up 192 yards of offense in the first half, then managed only 41 yards on 18 plays in the decisive third quarter.

BAHAMAS BOWL

FIU 35, TOLEDO 32

NASSAU, Bahamas — Anthony Jones had three touchdown runs to complete his comeback story, and Florida International survived a horrible start to beat Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl.

Jones missed much of the season after being one of two FIU players who were injured in a drive-by shooting in September. He scored on runs of 6, 30 and 18 yards to help the Panthers (9-4) set a school record for victories. FIU’s only other bowl victory came in 2010, also against Toledo.

Sterling Palmer caught a touchdown pass and Maurice Alexander rushed for another score for FIU, which fumbled away the opening kickoff and trailed 10-0 early. Christian Alexander completed 17 of 26 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown.

Eli Peters had three touchdown passes and threw for 264 yards for Toledo (7-6).

