Central Florida QB Dillon Gabriel vs. BYU QB Zach Wilson. Sure, they play on opposite sides of the ball, but it’s going to be entertaining to watch these two run the offenses. Gabriel has thrown for 3,353 yards and 30 TDs (he also has two rushing scores). Wilson, a Heisman hopeful, has 3,267 yards and 30 TDs (eight rushing TDs).

The Cougars beat the Knights 24-17 in Provo, Utah, in 2011. The Knights returned the favor by beating BYU 31-24 in OT in 2014 at Orlando, Florida. ... The Cougars will go with their all-white uniforms with royal blue numbers and trim, along with the white BYU helmet featuring the stretch “Y.” They wore the uniforms against Navy and Boise State this season. ... BYU has 16 10-win seasons. ... The biggest bowl win in BYU history? That would be in 1984 at the Holiday Bowl when the top-ranked Cougars rallied to knock off Bo Schembechler and the Michigan Wolverines. It allowed the Cougars to finish undefeated and be crowned a national champion. ... UCF is 28-7 since Heupel took over in 2018. ... The Knights are averaging 585.6 yards of total offense, which is second in the nation. They go against a BYU defense that’s surrendering just 14.6 points per game. ... The Knights have forced 22 turnovers. They’re 6-0 when winning the turnover margin and 0-3 when having an equal amount of turnovers.