Wilson leads No. 2 Kansas against No. 14 TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -7; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas plays the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs after Jalen Wilson scored 38 points in Kansas’ 83-82 overtime loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Jayhawks are 10-0 on their home court. Kansas averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Horned Frogs have gone 3-3 against Big 12 opponents. TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Jayhawks and Horned Frogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Charles O’Bannon Jr. is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 7.8 points. Mike Miles is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

