Wilson leads No. 2 Kansas against No. 21 Baylor

Kansas Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas plays the No. 21 Baylor Bears after Jalen Wilson scored 30 points in Kansas’ 83-60 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. The Bears have gone 8-2 in home games. Baylor is second in the Big 12 scoring 79.6 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Jayhawks are 5-2 against conference opponents. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Wilson averaging 7.0.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler is averaging 16 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Keyonte George is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Wilson is shooting 41.8% and averaging 21.3 points for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

