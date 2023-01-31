Wilson leads No. 8 Kansas against No. 7 Kansas State after 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kansas State Wildcats (18-3, 6-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -7; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas hosts the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats after Jalen Wilson scored 22 points in Kansas’ 77-68 win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Jayhawks have gone 10-1 in home games. Kansas ranks sixth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Wildcats are 6-2 in Big 12 play. Kansas State has a 15-3 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 7.2 points, 6.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Jayhawks. Wilson is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Keyontae Johnson is shooting 53.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

