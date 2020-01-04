Kobe Webster scored 13 points for the Leathernecks (4-9, 1-2). Zion Young added 12 points. James Claar had 10 rebounds with six points.
South Dakota State shot 57% (35-for-61), dominated the boards 48-32, and broke 90 points for the second straight game.
South Dakota State plays Denver on the road on Wednesday. Western Illinois takes on Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Wednesday.
