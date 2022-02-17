KJ Lee had 15 points for the Leathernecks (15-12, 6-9). Trenton Massner added 14 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Burrell had 10 points.
The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. South Dakota State defeated Western Illinois 93-75 on Jan. 22.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com