Reed Fenton had 14 points for Lehigh (2-5, 2-5 Patriot League), which ended its five-game losing streak. Evan Taylor added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nic Lynch had 10 points.
Gerrale Gates scored a career-high 23 points and had 10 rebounds — his second straight double-double — for the Crusaders (2-5, 2-5). Johnson added 17 points and eight assists. Matt Faw had 14 points before fouling out.
