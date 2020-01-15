Marlon Stewart had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (8-11, 2-3). Kienan Walter added 15 points and De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 14 points. North Dakota made 17 of 22 from the free-throw line.
South Dakota State plays at South Dakota on Sunday. North Dakota plays at North Dakota State on Saturday.
___
___
