Dax Milne and Gunner Romney combined for more than 250 receiving yards. Milne led BYU with 140 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. Romney added 138 yards on five receptions.

Troy (1-1) simply could not keep up with BYU after the first quarter. Gunnar Wilson threw for 162 yards, but was sacked four times. The Trojans totaled just 181 yards.

Troy wasted an opportunity to seize a quick lead early in the first quarter. The Trojans got the ball on the BYU 22 after Milne muffed a punt, but could not turn the turnover into points. Payton Wilgar stopped B.J. Smith an inch short of the first down marker on 4th-and-1 from the Cougar 13 to keep the Trojans off the board.

BYU scored its first touchdown late in the first quarter by converting a red zone fourth down. Masen Wake punched it in from 1 yard out on a fullback dive on 4th-and-goal, giving the Cougars a 7-0 lead.

A pair of huge catches by Romney facilitated both of BYU’s second quarter touchdowns. The junior receiver hauled in a diving 41-yard catch that set up a 1-yard keeper by Wilson, then gained 52 yards on a catch-and-run to set up a 10-yard scoring grab by Isaac Rex. His big plays helped the Cougars extend their lead to 21-0.

Once BYU’s offense got cooking, it never cooled down. The Cougars racked up 318 total yards before halftime and extended their lead to 31-7 on a 70-yard bomb from Wilson to Milne two plays into the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Troy: Defense remains a work-in-progress for the Trojans. BYU averaged 8.6 yards per play while rolling up 524 yards through the first three quarters.

BYU: A two-week layoff did not affect the Cougars’ ability to dominate another opponent. While BYU’s offense marched down the field at will, the Cougar defense locked down a Troy offense that looked so crisp against Middle Tennessee a week earlier.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

BYU should have no trouble climbing a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll after another dominating victory.

UP NEXT

Troy visits South Alabama on Saturday.

BYU hosts Louisiana Tech on Friday.

