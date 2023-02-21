Wilson's 24 lead Ohio over Northern Illinois 77-68

ATHENS, Ohio — Dwight Wilson recorded a double-double and Ohio beat Northern Illinois 77-68 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight victory.
Darweshi Hunter led the way for the Huskies (11-17, 7-8) with 17 points. Zarigue Nutter added 13 points and six rebounds for Northern Illinois. In addition, Harvin Ibarguen finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Ohio visits Miami (OH) while Northern Illinois visits Central Michigan.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.