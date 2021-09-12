New Mexico State (0-2) then drove to inside the Lobos 20 but had to settle for a field goal of their own and a 27-23 deficit. Wilson’s throw to Logan-Greene early in the fourth quarter gave the Lobos a two-score lead they would not relinquish.
In addition to Wilson’s 385 yards through the air, the Lobos rushed for 178 yards for a total of 563. Bobby Cole had 107 yards rushing and one touchdown. The Lobos were penalized 12 times for 111 yards.
The Aggies managed 263 yards. Dino Maldonado threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
