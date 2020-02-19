South Dakota State led 44-39 at halftime before the Fighting Hawks (12-15, 6-7) used a 7-3 spurt to start the second half. Freidel responded with a 3-pointer, and another 3 with 13:47 left, pushed the lead to 60-50. North Dakota never got within five points the rest of the way. The Jackrabbits finished shooting 34 of 53 (64.2%).