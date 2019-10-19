In the second half, Danley Exilhomme scored on a 2-yard run and his brother, DJ, scored on a 40-yard return of a fumble less than a minute later.

The Blue Devils, ranked No. 25 in the STATS FCS poll and playing their first home game since Sept. 7, outgained the Bulldogs (2-6, 1-2) 555 yards to 279.

It was Central Connecticut’s first game since Ryan McCarthy was promoted from head coach to interim coach. He was named interim coach in the spring when Pete Rossomando left to become an assistant coach at Rutgers.

Winchester was the game’s leading passer with 228 yards and leading rusher with 161.

