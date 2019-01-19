NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dylan Windler scored 25 points with a career-tying seven 3-pointers and Belmont defeated Tennessee Tech 92-74 on Saturday night.

The game between the crosstown rivals matched TSU first-year coach Brian “Penny” Collins against his former head coach, Rick Byrd, for the first time. Collins was a point guard at Belmont from 2002-06, helping lead the Bruins to their first NCAA appearance in his senior year.

Windler finished 9-of-12 shooting, including 7 of 8 from the arc. Nick Muszynski added 23 points, Kevin McClain 16, Grayson Murphy 12 and Nick Hopkins 10 as all five starters finished in double figures. Belmont shot 63.5 percent overall, 74 percent in the second half and made 13 of 21 from the arc.

The Bruins (13-4, 4-2 Ohio Valley) led by double figures throughout the second half, going up by 23 late.

Windler scored 11 points and Murphy 10 in the first half when Belmont made 7 of 13 3-point attempts to lead 43-31. Windler, McClain and Murphy made 3-pointers during a 17-9 run over the final 5½ minutes of the half.

Three Tigers (5-13, 2-4) came off the bench to lead TSU’s scoring: Michael Littlejohn (19), Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey (15) and Kamar McKnight (12).

