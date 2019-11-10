Shawn Stith had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Roadrunners (1-1). Taze Moore scored a career-high 22 points and Czar Perry had 12 points.

De’Monte Buckingham hit a 3-pointer and, after a South Dakota State turnover, Moore made a layup to make it 91-all with 10 seconds to play.

Scheierman’s 3 with 44 seconds left in regulation forced the first overtime and Stith made 1 of 2 free throws with 26 seconds left in OT to make it 81-all heading into the second.

South Dakota State faces USC on the road on Tuesday. Cal State Bakersfield plays Northern Iowa on the road on Wednesday.

