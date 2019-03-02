KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terry Winn III had 20 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley narrowly beat UMKC 75-70 on Saturday night.

Javon Levi had 17 points and six assists for Texas Rio Grande Valley (18-14, 9-6 Western Athletic Conference). Jordan Jackson added 10 points and five steals.

Brandon McKissic had 20 points for the Kangaroos (10-20, 5-10), who have now lost four consecutive games. Rob Whitfield added 16 points. Aleer Leek had 11 points.

The Vaqueros improve to 2-0 against the Kangaroos on the season. Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated UMKC 75-63 on Feb. 2. Texas Rio Grande Valley finishes out the regular season against California Baptist at home on Thursday. UMKC finishes out the regular season against Chicago State on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.