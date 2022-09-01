Winn throws for 3 TDs, Wallace runs for 3 in UT Martin's win

MARTIN, Tenn. — Dresser Winn threw three touchdown passes, Zak Wallace rushed for three scores and UT Martin beat Western Illinois 42-25 Thursday night in a season opener.
The Skyhawks, ranked in the FCS and the preseason favorite in the Ohio Valley Conference after winning the league title last season, led 21-7 at halftime and 35-13 after three quarters.
Nick Davenport threw three touchdown passes and Henry Ogala added another for Western Illinois. Naseim Brantley had a career-high 171 yards on six catches with three scores.
Myers Hendrickson was denied a victory in his first game as head coach at his alma mater.
The Skyhawks play at Missouri State on Sept. 8 while the Leathernecks are at Minnesota on Sept. 10
