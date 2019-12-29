Winston was the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and a first-team All-American last season, leading the Spartans to the Final Four. The point guard averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 assists per game.
Michigan State is set to host Illinois on Thursday. The Spartans are the only undefeated team in Big Ten play at 2-0.
Winston is 30 assists away from taking the all-time MSU lead from Mateen Cleaves.
