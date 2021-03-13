Following a Winters 3 with 49.8 seconds to play that made it a one-point game, the teams swapped critical turnovers in the last 21. The Aggies were forced to foul, sending Iyanna Warren, whose two free throws at 1:18 made it a two possession game, to the line with 11.1 seconds left.
After Warren missed both free throws, Chanin Scott grabbed the rebound and Jasmen Walton found Winters in the corner for a contested winner.
Jayla Jones-Pack scored 16 points and Winters 15 for North Carolina A&T (14-2), which won the MEAC South and claimed its first NCAA bid since 2018. Scott had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Warren led the Bison (15-4), the North champs, with 21 points and six assists. Jayla Thornton had 12 points and Anzhane Hutton 14 rebounds.
Howard shot 34.5% (20 of 58) from the field and just 12 of 21 from the foul line and had 20 turnovers. The Aggies shot 39.7% (23 of 58) with 21 turnovers but were 8 of 12 from the line. Both teams had five 3-pointers with Winters and Thornton, the MEAC’s all-time leader with 275, hitting four.
__
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.