Winthrop and Longwood meet in conference

Longwood Lancers (15-8, 7-3 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (10-13, 5-5 Big South)
The Lancers have gone 7-3 against Big South opponents. Longwood is fourth in the Big South with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Wilkins averaging 4.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Harrison is averaging 10.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Talford is averaging 15.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Winthrop.
DeShaun Wade averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Wilkins is averaging 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Longwood.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.
Lancers: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.