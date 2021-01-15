D.J. Burns Jr. and Micheal Anumba each had 12 points for Winthrop (13-0, 10-0 Big South Conference). Chandler Vaudrin had seven assists and six rebounds.
Juan Munoz had 15 points and six rebounds for the Lancers (3-13, 2-8). Leslie Nkereuwem added 11 points.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Lancers on the season. Winthrop defeated Longwood 72-61 Thursday.
