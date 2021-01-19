Kelton Talford had 12 points for Winthrop. Charles Falden and D.J. Burns Jr. each added 10 points.
Rayshon Harrison had 17 points for the Blue Hose (3-6, 1-4). Winston Hill added 14 points and Owen McCormack had 10.
