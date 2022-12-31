Winthrop Eagles face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on 4-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-5, 1-0 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (5-9, 0-1 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -1.5; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop aims to stop its four-game slide when the Eagles take on UNC Asheville. The Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. Winthrop is fifth in the Big South scoring 74.0 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is averaging 17.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Tajion Jones averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc. Drew Pember is shooting 48.0% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

