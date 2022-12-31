Winthrop earns 62-60 win over UNC Asheville

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Kelton Talford scored 14 points and Kasen Harrison’s layup with eight seconds left led Winthrop past UNC Asheville 62-60 on Saturday.
Drew Pember led the way for the Bulldogs (9-6) with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. UNC Asheville also got 17 points from Tajion Jones. In addition, Fletcher Abee had eight points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Winthrop hosts Presbyterian and UNC Asheville travels to play High Point.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.